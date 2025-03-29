WA state patrol vehicle hit by suspected DUI driver

A trooper's vehicle was stopped to respond to a crash in Everett when it was hit by another driver.

The crash happened on I-5 in Everett on Saturday morning, creating additional traffic issues for early commuters near the 112th park and ride.

WSP trooper vehicle crash site

The Washington State Patrol trooper had stopped at a crash site, putting out flares and switching on emergency lights to warn drivers to stear clear of the the HOV lane, according to WSP.

Then, a driver suspected of driving under the influence hit the vehicle. The trooper was not in the SUV at the time of the crash.

The driver causing this second wreck has been arrested for suspicion of DUI.

