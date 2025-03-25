Everett man arrested for hate crime, accused of planting pipe bomb

The Brief An Everett man faces a hate crime offense for allegedly planting a pipe bomb in a woman's SUV on New Year's Eve. Police say Steven Goldstine was seen in surveillance footage lighting an explosive and then throwing it inside a vehicle before running away.



After the explosion, responding officers say they found a detonated pipe bomb inside a Ford Explorer in an apartment complex near Pacific Avenue and Rucker Avenue in Everett.

Police say Steven Goldstine is seen in surveillance footage lighting an explosive and then throwing it inside the vehicle before running away.

Goldstine was arrested on St. Patrick's Day, nearly half a mile away from the crime scene.

Charging documents say Goldstine has multiple prior convictions and was arrested for pointing a gun at Black Lives Matter protesters in 2020.

The owner of the vehicle spoke with FOX 13 but did not want to share her name.

She and her husband are Black, and she says Goldstine has called them racial slurs and even left a racist voicemail on her phone a day after the bombing.

"I was so worried that he was going to come and throw a bomb through the window," she said. "So every time I hear a little creaking that's not normal around from this zone, I jump up to be looking through the door."

The documents say Goldstine didn't even live at the complex, but was friends with one of the residents. The victim says he has since died, but wants him to pay for her car and emotional damage.

Goldstine faced a judge last week, but no future court dates have been scheduled so far. A charging deadline was set for April 4.

The Source: Information in this story is from court documents from Snohomish County Superior Court and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

