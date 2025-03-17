The Brief An Everett man who was previously granted clemency by Governor Jay Inslee in 2019 is now charged with multiple gun and drug offenses. Percy Levy, 54, had his bail maintained at $1.5 million on Monday.



An Everett man who was previously granted clemency by Governor Jay Inslee in 2019 was recently arrested on multiple gun and drug charges.

What we know:

Percy Levy, 54, was taken into custody on Thursday, March 13, following a 16-month investigation by the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force.

Upon a search of Levy's home, detectives say they discovered and recovered 2,818 grams of powder cocaine, 14.7 grams of rock cocaine, and 556 grams of fentanyl. They also seized packaging material, a digital scale and a handgun, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

Levy was booked into jail for unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, and multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

His bail was set and maintained at $1.5 million. He is now facing 10 separate charges.

The backstory:

Back in 2019, Levy was granted executive clemency by former Washington Governor Jay Inslee and released from prison after nearly 20 years behind bars.

Levy also worked as a Community Outreach Specialist for the Washington Defender Association.

