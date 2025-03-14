The Brief A Tacoma man with a lengthy criminal history pleaded guilty to gun and drug charges on Friday. Marquise Tolbert, 29, was previously acquitted in a deadly downtown Seattle mass shooting in 2020.



A Tacoma man with a lengthy criminal history, including being involved in a deadly downtown Seattle mass shooting in 2020, pleaded guilty to gun and drug charges on Friday.

Marquise Tolbert, 29, is set to be sentenced for drug trafficking and illegal firearms possession later this year.

The backstory:

Tolbert was arrested in June 2023 following a multi-agency operation involving the FBI, DEA and Seattle police.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, investigators who were tracking a drug trafficking organization heard Tolbert on a wiretap discussing a shootout in Federal Way. He allegedly spoke about purchasing a Ruger 5.7 pistol from another member of the group.

Law enforcement surveilled Tolbert and followed him home, later arresting him and securing the firearm.

Tolbert is prohibited from owning guns due to a September 2022 conviction in King County for illegal possession of a firearm.

Investigators also determined that Tolbert was distributing controlled substances, including oxycodone, that were being shipped from Arizona to Washington state.

Illegal firearms possession is punishable by up to 15 years in prison, and drug distribution is punishable by up to 20 years. Prosecutors will recommend no more than seven years for both counts, though the actual sentence will be determined by a judge in June 2025.

Tolbert was previously charged and acquitted in a 2020 downtown Seattle mass shooting that happened at 3rd Avenue and Pine Street. One woman was killed, and seven others were injured in the gang shootout.

Tolbert was acquitted of murder and assault charges, as it was argued he was not the first one to fire in the gun battle. However, he was convicted of illegal firearms possession.

The Source: Information in this story is from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Western District of Washington.

