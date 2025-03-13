Investigators release video of 'vehicle of interest' in fatal Tacoma hit-and-run

The Brief Brand new video shows the car believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Tacoma Wednesday night. Friends and neighbors have identified the victim as 50-year-old Rebecca Denise Thompson, and are calling for justice.



Brand new video of the car believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Tacoma Wednesday night is being shared across social media. Police want to talk to the driver who was headed north on Spokane Street.

Friends and neighbors have identified the victim as 50-year-old Rebecca Denise Thompson. FOX 13’s Dave Detling spoke with loved ones who knew Rebecca and who are calling for justice.

"It’s just, I’m heartbroken," said Rick Khol. "I saw her Tuesday night."

Rebecca Denise Thompson

Rebecca Thompson’s close friend choked back tears when talking to FOX 13 outside her home Thursday evening.

He recalls getting the phone call that said Rebecca was dead.

"I got a call from Ernie and he said, ‘Rebecca is no longer with us,’" Khol said.

The backstory:

Thompson was killed after Tacoma Police say she was hit by a car Wednesday night. She was a few hundred feet away from her home near east 37th and Spokane Street when the crash happened.

Related article

"The investigation is still active," said Sgt. John Correa with the Tacoma Police Department. "We’re trying to piece together what people saw or if anyone else left the scene before we got there."

Investigators said 911 calls started coming in around 7:49 p.m.

Police believe Thompson was hit sometime before that.

Crime Stoppers has released video of a vehicle heading northbound around the time she was hit.

While it's grainy and hard to make out, TPD would like to speak to the driver.

"We need anybody that’s in the area that recognizes the vehicle or knows any vehicle that drives that street to give us a call," said Sgt. Correa. "We’re still looking and taking on leads."

The video was shared by neighbor Meaghan Trezza.

She spoke with FOX 13, encouraging neighbors to check their home cameras too.

"Police came by and told us what had happened. It’s really sad," said Trezza. "We were at least able to find something on our camera and hopefully that helps."

Thompson’s friends and family say she deserves justice.

"She had a good heart," said Khol. "She liked people. If anybody in the area knows that driver please call the police department."

If you recognize the vehicle or have any information about this incident, you can submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers, either online, on the P3 Tips app, or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The Source: Information in this story is from Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County, Tacoma Police and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Fire destroys, damages multiple Cybertrucks in Seattle lot

Family wants justice years after Graham, WA man's death

Bryan Kohberger defense ramps up legal maneuvers in bid to keep Idaho murders suspect off death row

Major TSA change to shorten airport security wait times, DHS says: What to know

Seattle Seahawks trade DK Metcalf to Pittsburgh Steelers

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.