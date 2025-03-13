Tacoma police investigate deadly hit-and-run crash

The Brief A woman is dead after a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Tacoma. Police are still searching for the driver involved in the crash.



Tacoma police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run Wednesday night.

What we know:

The crash happened on East 37th and Spokane Street at about 8 p.m.

According to investigators, they found an unresponsive woman on the street. She died at the scene.

It's unknown what led up to the crash and police are still searching for the person who hit her.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tacoma police.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Tacoma Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Fire destroys, damages multiple Cybertrucks in Seattle lot

Family wants justice years after Graham, WA man's death

Bryan Kohberger defense ramps up legal maneuvers in bid to keep Idaho murders suspect off death row

Major TSA change to shorten airport security wait times, DHS says: What to know

Seattle Seahawks trade DK Metcalf to Pittsburgh Steelers

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.