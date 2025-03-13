Tacoma police investigate deadly hit-and-run crash
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run Wednesday night.
What we know:
The crash happened on East 37th and Spokane Street at about 8 p.m.
According to investigators, they found an unresponsive woman on the street. She died at the scene.
It's unknown what led up to the crash and police are still searching for the person who hit her.
Anyone with information is asked to call Tacoma police.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Tacoma Police Department.
