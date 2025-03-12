South Tacoma neighbors concerned over constant overnight gunfire

The Brief South Tacoma neighbors said they want to see increased police presence over the rapid, constant overnight gunfire. Those living near South Tacoma Way said it's disturbing their way of life and creating a safety concern.



Neighbors living in South Tacoma are raising concerns over constant gunfire, particularly on the weekend. They tell FOX 13 it's disturbing their way of life and creating a safety concern.

Neighbors who spoke openly said they want to see increased police presence over the rapid gunfire, particularly the shooting incident that occurred on February 8 around 12:30 a.m. on South Tacoma Way.

What they're saying:

"Below that window, that’s where the first bullet hole is," said Roy Mesler. "Luckily it did not come through."

Sadly, Mesler knows the sound of South Tacoma gunfire all too well.

"The next hole is in the window and the bullet is in the jam," Mesler pointed out.

He told FOX 13 his house near South 52nd and South Puget Sound Avenue has been the unintentional target for stray bullets from nearby gunfire.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

"The big thing to me was having four shootings that I know of in six weeks," Mesler said.

One of those shootings was captured on a business surveillance camera one block over on South Tacoma Way around 12:30 in the morning.

The sidewalk shooting on Feb. 8 has been described as a rolling gun battle.

In the video, you can both see and hear return gunfire from a passing car. At least two people were injured that night.

"It’s like ripples in a pond," said fellow neighbor Patrick Parmer. "It’s like throwing a pebble in a pond and the ripples go out. A lot of people are affected by it."

Parmer has lived in this South Tacoma neighborhood for 20 years. He doesn’t like the constant gunfire he’s hearing.

"I would say it’s like every other week," he said. "You have them on Friday and Saturday nights. Right now, it’s calm but it will most likely start up again. It comes in waves."

Neighbors tell FOX 13 they want to see an increase in police presence well before any shootings occur.

"When police go from one place to another, just drive through the neighborhood," said Jennifer Winchester. "If they drive through the neighborhood, maybe the bad guys will say, ‘Maybe that’s not a good place for us to be.’"

Dig deeper:

FOX 13 took neighbors’ concerns and the video from Feb. 8 to city leaders and Tacoma Police.

The Tacoma Police Department shared the following statement:

"The Tacoma Police Department’s Community Policing Division remains committed to collaborating with our local business partners to address ongoing safety concerns in the area. Our Patrol Division officers continue to provide visibility and maintain a strong presence by proactively patrolling the area during their shifts. We encourage community members to call 911 for immediate police assistance; however, we also offer additional support through our alternative response resources such as Community Service Officers and Designated Crisis Responders."

A spokesperson for the City of Tacoma released the following statement:

"The Tacoma Police Department continues to work diligently to reduce violent crime, and we're seeing encouraging signs of progress. The data presented by the Tacoma Police Department reflects a downward trend in key areas , and that's a testament to the hard work of the Tacoma Police Department in collaboration with the community. Continued success in this area relies on ongoing partnership between the Tacoma Police Department and the community to work with the City on addressing serious safety concerns. We will continue to utilize data-driven strategies and community policing, and we will also continue to connect community members to the services and resources they need."

As for the Feb. 8 shooting on South Tacoma Way, anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Tacoma Police on the non-emergency line. That number is (253) 287-4455.

anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Tacoma Police on the non-emergency line. That number is (253) 287-4455.

