A woman has been charged with filing a false police report in connection to a sexual assault case at Tacoma's Point Defiance Park. The information provided in the case did not align with the findings of the investigation, according to the Tacoma City Prosecutor's Office.



Tacoma police have charged a woman with filing a false report in connection to a sexual assault case at Point Defiance Park.

Police received the report on December 11, 2024, with a woman alleging she was attacked and sexually assaulted by an unknown man while walking her dog near the Point Defiance dog park.

The suspect was initially described as wearing a mask, gloves and dark clothing. Officers collected forensic evidence and witness interviews in the case.

However, police said on Tuesday that the Tacoma City Prosecutor's Office found the information provided did not align with the findings of the investigation.

The woman who filed the initial report was charged with filing a false police report.

This sexual assault case is separate from a stabbing that also happened in Point Defiance Park last year. That attack happened in February 2024, and a suspect has since been charged.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Tacoma Police Department and Tacoma City Prosecutor's Office.

