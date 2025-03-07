Everett police investigate attempted kidnapping

The Brief Everett police are searching for a suspect who attempted to kidnap a woman Wednesday evening near 100th Street SW and Montana Road; she fought him off and escaped. The suspect is described as an older, heavyset white male with salt-and-pepper hair, driving a black Chevrolet SUV; police urge anyone with information to call their tip line.



Everett police are investigating an attempted kidnapping on Wednesday in South Everett.

What we know:

At about 5:30 p.m., a woman called 911, reporting that a man attacked her and attempted to pull her into the back of an SUV. She was able to fight him off and escape.

Officers responded to the area near 100th Street SW and Montana Road but were unable to locate the suspect or the vehicle.

The suspect is described as an older, heavyset man with a short beard and salt-and-pepper hair. His vehicle is believed to be a black Chevrolet SUV.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Everett Police Department Tip Line at (425) 257-8450 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Everett Police Department.

