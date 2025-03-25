Search underway for suspect after man shot, killed in Parkland

The Brief Pierce County deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Parkland. The shooting happened near an apartment complex 108th Street South. Deputies are searching for a suspect.



The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday in Parkland.

Investigators responded to reports of multiple shots fired near an apartment complex on 108th Street South at about 4:15 a.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

"The scene was very chaotic. There were bystanders, family members all over the place," said Carly Cappetto, who's with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies attempted life-saving measures on the victim, who was a 32-year-old man, but he died from his injuries at the scene.

"There's shell casings all over the front lawn area of the apartment complex," Cappetto said. "When deputies arrived, people were running around and screaming. So we have a lot to process through."

It's unknown what led to the shooting, but the search for the suspect remains ongoing.

"We don't know who the shooter is yet. And we do have an outstanding suspect at this time. And that is going to be our priority and our biggest concern right now," Cappetto said.

Cappetto also stated that it is unclear whether the victim or multiple individuals fired a weapon.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

