Monster truck tire flies off, crushes car in Kitsap County, WA parking lot

The Brief A monster truck tire flew out of the arena during a show in Bremerton, crushing a car in the parking lot. The incident occurred at the Thunderbird Arena over the weekend. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.



Monster truck fans in Kitsap County got to witness a rare and scary sight over the weekend.

During the Malicious Monster Truck Tour show in Bremerton, a massive tire came loose from one of the trucks and flew out of the arena.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Tyler

The tire's momentum flung it straight over the wall at the Thunderbird Arena, hurdling towards the venue's parking lot.

The tire crushed one unlucky event-goer's car, captured on camera with its roof caved in.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: Joshua and Brittany Green

Luckily, no one was hurt in the incident.

Previously, a monster truck show accident claimed the life of a six-year-old boy at the Tacoma Dome, where debris from a truck hit and later killed a child in the crowd.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Times and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

