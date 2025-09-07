Man arrested, accused of posing as Edmonds, WA police officer
BREMERTON, Wash. - Police arrested a convicted felon accused of posing as an Edmonds police officer.
According to authorities, 49-year-old Michael Scaletta-Teates is accused of posing as an Edmonds police officer, while in reality, he was working as a security guard for a business in town.
The backstory:
On Friday, Sep. 5, Bremerton police spoke with a man in an unmarked Ford Explorer with police lights, who had arrived at an active police scene. He told officers we was an off-duty Edmonds police detective, and was wearing body armor with "POLICE" and "SWAT" text on it, plus a metal Edmonds Police Department badge.
Through an investigation, Bremerton police learned Scaletta-Teates was actually a security guard for a nearby business, and they say he had been "committing law enforcement acts" in the downtown area.
Man accused of posing as a police officer in Edmonds. (Bremerton PD)
They also learned he was a convicted felon, and was armed with a loaded firearm and had a large amount of police equipment.
Scaletta-Teates was booked into Kitsap County Jail for first-degree criminal impersonation and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Anyone who may have had a suspicious encounter with Scaletta-Teates is urged to call the Bremerton Police Department at (360) 473-5220.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Bremerton Police Department.