Who is Charlie Kirk? What to know about US political activist
From a teenager in suburban Chicago to a national figure in conservative media, Charlie Kirk has built a career around engaging young people in political discourse.
The founder of Turning Point USA, a nonprofit organization, Kirk has become a prominent voice on college campuses and in political circles
On Sept. 10, 2025, Kirk was shot during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.
Charlie Kirk, founder and executive director of Turning Point USA, speaks at the Turning Point Action conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, on Saturday, July 15, 2023. The Federal Election Commission reports due Saturday for the second quarter (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Founding Turning Point USA
Kirk, 31, founded Turning Point USA in 2012 with a mission to identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote the principles of freedom, free markets, and limited government.
He did not attend college, instead opting to dedicate himself to the organization's growth.
The group has since expanded to high school and college campuses across the country, boasting a significant network of chapters.
Kirk has been aligned with President Donald J. Trump on issues such as COVID-19, denying climate change and speaking out against critical race theory.
A voice for young conservatives
The organization's rise has been notable for its use of on-campus activism and social media campaigns.
Kirk often hosts rallies and speaking tours on college campuses, engaging with students on a range of topics. His appearances frequently generate debate and attention.
In his public appearances, Kirk often emphasizes the need for young people to become more involved in politics.
"We need to be a nation of law, not feelings," he has said, referring to immigration policy.
Kirk has also weighed in on topics like diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, stating, "DEI is the slow moving bureaucracy that has found itself in so many institutions."
He has also addressed Gen Z voters directly, saying, "The American Dream that your parents once had, you will also be able to enjoy."
The expanding movement
Turning Point USA's annual student conferences draw thousands of attendees, featuring speeches from prominent conservative leaders, and have become a notable event in the conservative movement.
The organization has also expanded its media footprint, with Kirk hosting a daily radio show and podcast, The Charlie Kirk Show.
It continues to focus on its mission to influence young people and shape political debate on a national level.
The Source: Information in this story came from Turning Point USA.