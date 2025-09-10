Who is Charlie Kirk? What to know about US political activist

The Brief Charlie Kirk is a prominent conservative activist who founded Turning Point USA at age 18 to engage young people in political discourse. His organization is known for its on-campus activism and social media campaigns, with Kirk often hosting speaking tours and rallies. Through his public appearances and media footprint, Kirk promotes principles of limited government and addresses topics such as immigration and diversity initiatives. Kirk was shot during an event on Sept. 10, 2025 at Utah Valley University.



From a teenager in suburban Chicago to a national figure in conservative media, Charlie Kirk has built a career around engaging young people in political discourse.

The founder of Turning Point USA, a nonprofit organization, Kirk has become a prominent voice on college campuses and in political circles

On Sept. 10, 2025, Kirk was shot during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

Charlie Kirk, founder and executive director of Turning Point USA, speaks at the Turning Point Action conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, on Saturday, July 15, 2023. The Federal Election Commission reports due Saturday for the second quarter (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Expand

Founding Turning Point USA

Kirk, 31, founded Turning Point USA in 2012 with a mission to identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote the principles of freedom, free markets, and limited government.

He did not attend college, instead opting to dedicate himself to the organization's growth.

The group has since expanded to high school and college campuses across the country, boasting a significant network of chapters.

Kirk has been aligned with President Donald J. Trump on issues such as COVID-19, denying climate change and speaking out against critical race theory.

A voice for young conservatives

The organization's rise has been notable for its use of on-campus activism and social media campaigns.

Kirk often hosts rallies and speaking tours on college campuses, engaging with students on a range of topics. His appearances frequently generate debate and attention.

In his public appearances, Kirk often emphasizes the need for young people to become more involved in politics.

"We need to be a nation of law, not feelings," he has said, referring to immigration policy.

Kirk has also weighed in on topics like diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, stating, "DEI is the slow moving bureaucracy that has found itself in so many institutions."

He has also addressed Gen Z voters directly, saying, "The American Dream that your parents once had, you will also be able to enjoy."

The expanding movement

Turning Point USA's annual student conferences draw thousands of attendees, featuring speeches from prominent conservative leaders, and have become a notable event in the conservative movement.

The organization has also expanded its media footprint, with Kirk hosting a daily radio show and podcast, The Charlie Kirk Show.

It continues to focus on its mission to influence young people and shape political debate on a national level.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Employees attacked at Edmonds, WA massage parlor; man arrested

WA Gov. Ferguson, local leaders tour White River Bridge

WA man accused of pretending to be Edmonds officer appears in court

Prosecutors: WA woman plotted to kill ex-boyfriend, foiled by parents

Seattle wrote 188k parking tickets in first half of 2025

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.