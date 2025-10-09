Seattle weather: Morning showers, dry afternoon Thursday

The Brief Showers will return to the Seattle area starting Thursday morning, with wet weather persisting through the weekend; Thursday will see morning showers and a drier afternoon with sunbreaks, and high temperatures in the low 60s. Central Washington remains affected by smoky air from nearby wildfires, with an Air Quality Alert in effect for Chelan and Douglas counties. Friday will bring more showers into the weekend, including snow above 5,000 feet and a dusting on higher passes like Stevens Pass, with lowland temperatures dropping to the 50s.



Showers are back in the Seattle area starting Thursday morning and wet weather will continue through the weekend.

Western Washington will see morning showers and a drier afternoon with some sunbreaks in the mix. High temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Morning showers and a drier afternoon will be the story on Thursday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Central Washington is still being impacted by smoky air due to nearby wildfires. An Air Quality Alert is in effect today in Chelan and Douglas counties.

An air quality alert is in effect in Central Washington on Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Fall rain returns to Seattle

What's next:

Friday will bring another round of showers at times. Rainfall totals will be light and there will be plenty of dry time in the mix as well.

The weekend’s forecast has improved a bit, but rain showers will still be present with lowering snow levels. We could see a few inches of snow in spots above 5,000 feet and a dusting on some of our higher passes, like Stevens Pass.

Snow levels will drop to 4,000 feet Sunday and Monday in the Washington Cascades. (FOX 13 Seattle)

High temperatures in the lowlands will drop to the 50s this weekend. Drier weather will return by the middle of next week.

Cooler and wetter weather is ahead for the greater Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

