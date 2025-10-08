Seattle weather: Big temperature drop in Seattle with rain
SEATTLE - It will be much cooler and cloudier on Wednesday around the greater Seattle area, with showers returning to the area Thursday.
Western Washington will see a mix of clouds and sunshine on Thursday. A few light showers may fall over the Cascades, but the lowlands will remain mainly dry. High temperatures will run about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Tuesday’s highs, around 60 degrees.
It will be much cooler with partly cloudy skies on Wednesday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)
Air quality remains unhealthy in parts of Central Washington due to wildfire smoke. An Air Quality Alert is in effect on Wednesday for Chelan and Douglas counties.
An air quality alert is in effect in Central Washington on Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)
Weather at the Mariners game
The Seattle Mariners will take on the Detroit Tigers in game four of the ALDS Wednesday in Detroit. Today's game will be much drier and sunnier, with no delays expected.
Game 4 of the ALDS will be sunny and dry. (FOX 13 Seattle)
Rain returns to Seattle
What's next:
Rain showers will return on Thursday and increase on Friday. Rainfall totals will be light and there will be plenty of dry time, but it’s going to finally feel a lot more like fall.
A more active pattern will hit over the weekend, with widespread rain showers and lowering snow levels. We could see a few inches of snow in spots above 5,000 feet and a dusting on some of our higher passes, like Stevens Pass.
Snow levels will drop to 4,000 feet Sunday and Monday in the Washington Cascades. (FOX 13 Seattle)
High temperatures will drop to the 50s this weekend and remain there through most of next week.
Cooler and wetter weather is ahead for the greater Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Nobel Prize in medicine goes to 3 scientists, including one from Seattle
Mariners, Seahawks, Sounders draw nearly 200,000 fans in Seattle
Daylight saving time 2025: When will we 'fall back?'
Seattle fans pull a 'double feature,' watching Seahawks, Mariners all day
Seattle police arrest man for ramming family van, setting fire
'Maybe they're hungry': Seattle mayor's public safety comments spark online debate
Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump's Portland troop deployment
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.
The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.