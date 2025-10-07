Seattle weather: Cooler with more clouds Wednesday

The Brief Tuesday's sunny skies brought temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, likely the last 70-degree day in Seattle this season. Cooler, fall-like conditions are expected Wednesday, with clouds and possible sprinkles along the northern border. The weekend will bring cooler air, lowering snow levels to 4000', with showers and below-average temperatures continuing into next week.



Highs today reached the mid to upper 70s, which was over 10 degrees above the seasonal average. This could be our last 70 degree day in Seattle, as the likelihood rapidly goes down after the first 10 days of October.

Wednesday will be much cooler with a few more clouds as we return to more fall-like conditions. A slight chance of a sprinkle, but mostly staying north of us.

We will see more clouds throughout the day Wednesday with a few sprinkles possible along the northern border. We will also see sunbreaks throughout the day.

Into the weekend, we will start to see much cooler air, which will drop the snow levels to around 4000'. We could several inches of snow in the higher mountain peaks, even some snow at Stevens Pass.

Showers return Thursday into the weekend, and temperatures will start to cool as well. Showers are likely into early next week with highs several degrees below seasonal average.

