Seattle weather: One more warm day Tuesday, then a big shift

The Brief Tuesday may be Seattle's last 70-degree day of 2025, with warm and sunny conditions, before cooler onshore winds arrive on Wednesday, dropping temperatures to the low 60s. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Chelan and Douglas counties due to "very unhealthy" air quality from wildfire smoke in Wenatchee. A more active weather pattern is expected Friday through the weekend, bringing rain showers, cooler temperatures in the 50s, and mountain snow down to 4,000 feet, with a prolonged cooler pattern anticipated over the next two weeks.



Tuesday could be Seattle’s last 70 degree day of 2025, with much cooler onshore winds arriving Wednesday.

Tuesday will be warm and sunny all day, with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s for most of the central and south Puget Sound areas.

It will be sunny and warm in Western Washington on Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Air quality in Wenatchee reached "very unhealthy" levels Tuesday morning. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Chelan and Douglas counties Tuesday due to wildfire smoke.

An air quality alert has been issued for Chelan and Douglas counties on Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the forecast for Thursday morning. Temperatures will drop about 10 degrees, into the low 60s both days.

Rain showers will move into the area Thursday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

A more active pattern will hit the area Friday through the weekend with rain showers, cooler high temperatures in the 50s, and even mountain snow down to 4,000 feet.

Weather models suggest a prolonged cooler pattern with showers at times over the next two weeks. It gets much harder to hit 70 degrees once we get into the last week of October. Fall is here!

After one more sunny day in Seattle, it will turn cooler and wetter by late week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

