Seattle weather: Warm fall day with plenty of sunshine, highs in the 70s

The Brief Monday saw sunny skies and warmer temperatures, but wildfire smoke affected air quality in central Washington. An Air Quality Alert is in effect near Wenatchee, with moderate conditions in western Washington. High pressure will bring more sunshine and warmth Tuesday, with possible showers later in the week.



It was a beautiful start to the week after a great weekend! Plenty of sunshine with a little bit of haze coming from the wildfires in eastern Washington.

Temperatures Monday were several degrees warmer than seasonal average, reaching the upper 60s to low 70s.

Wildfire smoke in central Washington created unhealthy conditions for areas near Wenatchee. An Air Quality Alert is now in effect until further notice. Offshore flow today pushed smoke into western Washington as well, but air quality only dropped to moderate.

High pressure will continue to build Tuesday, warming high temperatures a few more degrees with plenty of sunshine.

Skies will continue to be dry through Tuesday into Wednesday, but more clouds are expected. We could see a stray shower Wednesday and Thursday, but most of the area will be dry. Western Washington will have a better chance of showers Friday into the weekend. Cooler air returns for the weekend, which could bring us a few snowflakes to the high cascade peaks.

