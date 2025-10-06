Seattle weather: Beautiful fall sunshine on Monday

The Brief The week starts with chilly mornings and sunny afternoons, with high temperatures around 70 degrees due to a ridge of high pressure keeping the Pacific Northwest dry and warm on Monday and Tuesday. More clouds and a chance of light showers are expected on Wednesday and Thursday, though conditions will remain mostly dry. Widespread rain showers are likely from Friday through the weekend, with snow levels potentially dropping to 4,000 to 5,000 feet, possibly bringing the first dusting of snow to higher passes.



The beginning of the week will feature chilly mornings and sunny afternoons with warm high temperatures, around 70 degrees.

A ridge of high pressure will keep the Pacific Northwest dry and warm on Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the 70s for most of the central and south Puget Sound.

It will be sunny and warm on Monday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Wednesday and Thursday will bring more clouds and a chance for some light showers. However, it should be more dry than wet.

A better chance for widespread rain showers hits Friday through the weekend.

This weekend, snow levels could dip to 4,000 to 5,000 feet. We could see our first dusting of snow at the higher passes.

After a couple of warm and sunny days in Seattle, it will cool and turn wet by the end of the week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

