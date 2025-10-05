Stunning October weather in Seattle for the Mariners

Mother Nature is serving up spectacular weather for the second Mariners game of the weekend. After a murky morning with pockets of fog, we're expecting stunning October sunshine this afternoon.

For those going to the Seahawks game this afternoon, make sure to wear sunscreen and bring sunglasses! Highs this afternoon will range in the low to mid 60s around Puget Sound with isolated communities getting closer to 70 degrees.

Sunny weather and temperatures in the 60s are forecast in Seattle for the Seahawks game on Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The lovely weather persists through Tuesday with highs in the low 70s for the early part of the workweek. Abundant sunshine will accompany the pleasant highs. But keep in mind: overnight lows this week will become quite chilly. Dress in warm layers during the evenings and mornings this week!

Highs will land in the 60s around the Seattle area on Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The workweek is looking dry right now; however, showers could stage a comeback next Saturday as highs sag to the upper 50s.

Warmer weather returns to Seattle on Monday and Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Meteorologist Abby Acone

