How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game live
SEATTLE - The Seattle Seahawks return home to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a competitive Week 5 matchup.
With both teams sitting at 3-1, the Hawks and Bucs are each looking for a win in their 16th regular season meeting. Both teams will also be wearing their Throwback uniforms for the game.
Keep reading for more information about the Seahawks vs. Buccaneers game, and how to watch it live.
When is the Seahawks vs. Buccaneers game?
Kickoff for the Seattle Seahawks vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game is set for Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1:05 p.m. PDT.
Where is the Seahawks vs. Buccaneers game?
The Seahawks take on Tampa Bay at Lumen Field in Seattle.
What TV channel is the Seahawks game on?
The Seahawks vs. Buccaneers game will air on CBS.
Kevin Harlan will call the play-by-play while Trent Green provides color analysis with Melanie Collins reporting from the sidelines.
The game is also available to watch with a subscription to NFL+.
You can watch Gameday on FOX 13 at 5 p.m. for postgame analysis.
What radio station is the Seahawks game on?
To listen to the game, fans can tune into Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, the Seahawks mobile app, SiriusXM Channel 106 or 232, and on the SiriusXM app.
Steve Raible and Dave Wyman will call the action with Jen Mueller as the sideline reporter.
MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Seattle Mariners, Seahawks, Sounders all home this weekend: Traffic, parking, transit tips
Sack-happy Seattle Seahawks using balanced attack to torment quarterbacks
Takeaways from Seattle Seahawks 23-20 win over Cardinals
Jason Myers 52-yard field goal as time expires gives Seattle Seahawks 23-20 win over Cardinals
Devon Witherspoon, Julian Love to return to action for Seattle Seahawks at Cardinals
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.