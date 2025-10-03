How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game live

The Brief The Seattle Seahawks face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lumen Field on Sunday, Oct. 5, with both teams sporting Throwback uniforms. The game kicks off at 1:05 p.m. PDT and will be broadcast on CBS. There are several options for fans to listen to the game, and postgame analysis will air on FOX 13.



The Seattle Seahawks return home to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a competitive Week 5 matchup.

With both teams sitting at 3-1, the Hawks and Bucs are each looking for a win in their 16th regular season meeting. Both teams will also be wearing their Throwback uniforms for the game.

Keep reading for more information about the Seahawks vs. Buccaneers game, and how to watch it live.

When is the Seahawks vs. Buccaneers game?

Kickoff for the Seattle Seahawks vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game is set for Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1:05 p.m. PDT.

Where is the Seahawks vs. Buccaneers game?

The Seahawks take on Tampa Bay at Lumen Field in Seattle.

What TV channel is the Seahawks game on?

The Seahawks vs. Buccaneers game will air on CBS.

Kevin Harlan will call the play-by-play while Trent Green provides color analysis with Melanie Collins reporting from the sidelines.

The game is also available to watch with a subscription to NFL+.

You can watch Gameday on FOX 13 at 5 p.m. for postgame analysis.

What radio station is the Seahawks game on?

To listen to the game, fans can tune into Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, the Seahawks mobile app, SiriusXM Channel 106 or 232, and on the SiriusXM app.

Steve Raible and Dave Wyman will call the action with Jen Mueller as the sideline reporter.

