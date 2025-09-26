Sack-happy Seattle Seahawks using balanced attack to torment quarterbacks

article

The Brief The Seahawks had a season-high six sacks in Thursday night's 23-20 win over the Cardinals. Seattle has 12 sacks through four games, with Leonard Williams, Uchenna Nwosu and Byron Murphy II having two or more each. Kyler Murray threw for just 200 yards on 41 attempts while being sacked six times and throwing two interceptions.



Speedy Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray can pose a challenge for any defensive front, and he scampered for a season-high 41 rushing yards on five carries Thursday night against the Seahawks.

Overall, though, Seattle's defensive front got the better of Arizona and Murray, who was sacked a season-high six times during the Seahawks’ 23-20 win.

"He obviously is going to make his plays on the ground, which he did," said defensive end Leonard Williams III, who had 1 1/2 sacks. "Overall, I think we did a good job getting to him, a good job containing him and I think it just comes down to rushing as one, like I said throughout the week."

It was more of the same for Williams and the Seahawks (3-1), who have 12 sacks through four games, with three players logging two or more.

Ten players have brought down a quarterback this year, and linebacker Uchenna Nwosu — who was brought along slowly this year due to a thigh injury — brought Murray down twice. Those were the Seahawks’ first two sacks by an edge rusher this season.

"Uchenna did?" coach Mike Macdonald said after the game. "News to me, but I’m happy for him. We rushed (Murray) well."

The Seahawks did a fine job of keeping the Cardinals’ offense in check for most of the game. Arizona was held to two field goals through the first three quarters, though it rallied for two fourth-quarter touchdowns before Jason Myers won it for Seattle with a field goal as time expired.

Even with the Seahawks’ defenders bending more than they would have liked down the stretch, their teammates on the offensive side never lost faith.

"I know they’re going to hold it down," wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba said. "We’re very confident in them. Feel like they’re the best in the world."

What’s working

The Seahawks’ run game sprung to life with a season-high 155 yards on 35 carries. Kenneth Walker III led the way with 81 yards, and Zach Charbonnet — who missed last week’s game with a foot injury — added 39 yards.

What needs help

Of the 67 points the Seahawks have given up this season, 34 have been scored in the fourth quarter. The Cardinals 14 fourth-quarter points were a season high by a Seahawks opponent. San Francisco scored 10 fourth-quarter points in the Seahawks’ lone loss.

Stock up

The Seahawks’ tight end room showed up in a big way. Rookie Elijah Arroyo had a career-high 44 receiving yards, and second-year player AJ Barner had a season-high 32 yards and his second touchdown catch of the season.

Stock down

Riq Woolen was penalized twice on deep passes, which prompted Macdonald to say on Friday that he thinks the cornerback is pressing. Woolen was called for pass interference to set up Murray's 16-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Harrison Jr.

Injuries

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence injured his thigh and did not return. Tackle Josh Jones sat out with an ankle injury.

Key number

8 — The Seahawks have won eight straight against the Cardinals, last losing on Nov. 21, 2021.

Next steps

The Seahawks host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-0) on Sunday, Oct. 5.

