Sam Darnold continues to impress for the Seattle Seahawks with his arm and legs

On his first pass attempt of the Seattle Seahawks’ 44-13 win against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sam Darnold improvised.

The Saints’ pass rush closed in, and Darnold scrambled to his left to find Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 29-yard pickup. Darnold remained calm and poised while throwing against his body for his first of 14 completions on 18 attempts for 218 yards and two touchdowns.

"Understanding momentum, understanding how fast I’m going and just being able to turn my shoulders," Darnold said Sunday. "I can be running as fast as I need to be to my left, as long as my shoulders are turned."

Darnold, who signed a three-year contract worth up to $100.5 million during the offseason, has looked the part of a franchise quarterback — and not just when he’s had to improvise. The 28-year-old has quickly mastered first-year offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak’s system and has the stats to show for it.

Darnold has completed 70.3% of his passes, good for sixth best in the league, and has only been sacked three times.

"He’s being efficient, decisive, accurate, tough, extending plays when he needs to," coach Mike Macdonald said Monday. "Being aggressive when he needs to, taking care of the ball when he needs to. So, let’s keep it rolling."

The Seahawks have struggled to run the ball, notching the fourth-fewest rushing yards in the league this season. Macdonald would prefer for Seattle to have more balance on offense, but in the meantime, he's been pleased with Darnold's ability to extend plays.

"We knew that he’s good throwing on the move, and he’s comfortable doing that," Macdonald said. "That’s obviously a big part of our system."

What’s working

Special teams. Tory Horton return a punt 95 yards for a touchdown on Sunday, and the Seahawks blocked a New Orleans punt as well. Jason Myers has converted 6 of 7 field-goal attempts.

What needs help

The run game. Kenneth Walker III had 105 yards in a 31-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the Saints limited him to 38 yards. The Seahawks averaged only 2.6 yards per carry.

Stock up

Josh Jobe. The fourth-year cornerback had a career-high 11 tackles, including nine solo, as All-Pro Devon Witherspoon sat out with a knee injury.

Stock down

Boye Mafe. The fourth-year linebacker has only three tackles and no sacks through three games. Mafe recorded at least 40 tackles in each of the last three seasons.

Injuries

Witherspoon continues to deal with a knee injury, as does safety Nick Emmanwori. Safety Julian Love did not play on Sunday because of a hamstring injury, and running back Zach Charbonnet sat out with a foot injury. Fullback Robbie Ouzts and offensive lineman Josh Jones both injured ankles on Sunday.

Key number

1,085 — Days between games in which the Seahawks scored at least 40 points. Seattle beat Detroit 48-45 on Oct. 2, 2022.

Next steps

The Seahawks have a quick turnaround, playing at Arizona (2-1) on Thursday night.

Injury Report:

