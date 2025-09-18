How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints game live

The Brief The Seattle Seahawks face off against the New Orleans Saints in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL Season. The Hawks are looking to keep the momentum going after their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Saints are looking to enter the win column. Keep reading for details on the Seahawks vs Saints game and how to watch it live.



The Seattle Seahawks are at home for their Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

The Hawks are looking to build off their momentum after their road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Saints are looking for their first win of the 2025 season.

Keep reading for more information about the Seahawks vs. Saints game, and how to watch it live.

When is the Seahawks vs. Saints game?

Kickoff for the Seattle Seahawks vs New Orleans Saints game is set for Sunday, Sep. 21 at 1:05 p.m. PDT

Where is the Seahawks vs. Saints game?

The Saints are coming to Seattle to take on the Hawks at Lumen Field.

What TV channel is the Seahawks game on?

The Seahawks vs. Saints game will air on CBS.

Andrew Catalon will call the play-by-play while Charles Davis and Jason McCourty will provide color analysis with AJ Ross reporting from the sidelines.

The game is also available to watch with a subscription to NFL+.

After the game, you can watch Gameday on FOX 13 at 5 p.m. for postgame analysis.

What radio station is the Seahawks game on?

To listen to the game, fans can tune into Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, the Seahawks mobile app, SiriusXM 81 or 226, and on the SiriusXM app.

Steve Raible and Dave Wyman will call the action with Jen Mueller as the sideline reporter.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seahawks Notebook: Zach Charbonnet doesn't practice with foot injury

Seattle Seahawks defense stands tall against Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers

Seahawks take advantage of Steelers blunders in 31-17 road win

Gameday on Fox: Seahawks vs Steelers Postgame Show

Takeaways from Seattle Seahawks 31-17 win over Steelers

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.