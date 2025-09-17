Seahawks Notebook: Zach Charbonnet doesn't practice with foot injury

article

The Brief Running back Zach Charbonnet did not practice due to a foot injury. He played 36 of 65 snaps for Seattle in their win over the Steelers on Sunday. Cornerback Devon Witherspoon (knee), and safeties Nick Emmanwori (ankle) and Julian Love (hamstring) also did not practice. The Seahawks promoted wide receiver Cody White from the practice squad and released cornerback Shaquill Griffin, who re-signed to the practice squad.



Running back Zach Charbonnet did not practice for the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, serving as the most notable addition to the team's injury report this week.

Charbonnet joined cornerback Devon Witherspoon (knee), safety Nick Emmanwori (ankle) and safety Julian Love (hamstring) as players held out of Wednesday's practice as they prepare for a home game with the New Orleans Saints this Sunday.

Charbonnet played 36 of 65 offensive snaps for Seattle in last week's 31-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, though he was held to just 10 yards rushing on 15 carries.

Head coach Mike Macdonald said the team was a bit more banged up than he first believed in the immediate aftermath of Sunday's win. However, he said nothing new they're dealing with is major.

"The sky is not falling," Macdonald said of their injuries with a chuckle. "What I've learned is you can't trust me with the injuries. I don't know what I'm talking about, I'm not the expert here. I try to give you the best I can, but within the rules, but I really don't want to give you too much. Sometimes I'm wrong, it all comes from a good place, I promise.

"But, yeah, we got a couple guys working through some things but nothing crazy."

Charbonnet has split time in the backfield with Ken Walker III over the first two weeks of the season. Charbonnet has actually seen more snaps with 66 snaps over the two games to Walker's 44. Some of that is situational, with Charbonnet considered the better pass blocker of the two.

"I'm pleased with how we're rotating the guys," Macdonald said on Monday. "It’s hard to project with how the games are going to play out. I think we're going into games with a certain plan, and then you got to let the day kind of dictate to itself, but also we're playing the long game as well. … We're playing the long game, we're also trying to win games and be the most productive we can possibly be. So, it's a balance. I think we're hitting right now, and we've got to keep going. Yeah, with both the guys, we want them to go the whole year. We need both backs to be effective, great backs for us, and I think they both are playing at high level."

Macdonald said before practice that neither Witherspoon nor Emmanwori would take part in Wednesday's workout. Witherpsoon is dealing with a bruise to the MCL in his knee, while Emmanwori is working his way back from a high-ankle sprain.

Love was the fourth player not to practice on Wednesday. He was also held out of one practice last week with a groin issue, but was held out on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury.

Additionally, five more players were limited in practice on Wednesday: tackle Abe Lucas (elbow), wide receiver Tory Horton (groin), linebackers Ernest Jones IV (shoulder) and Derick Hall (hip), and cornerback Josh Jobe (knee).

Jones' shoulder injury is the only one that carries over from last week. Jones was limited in Wednesday's practice before being full participation the rest of the week. He played all 62 defensive snaps in Pittsburgh for the Seahawks.

While the other four are notable issues, Macdonald classifying them as "nothing crazy" should be an encouraging sign about the status of those players on the report.

Jobe has had a terrific two weeks for Seattle to open the season and will be a big part of the game plan again this week, especially if Witherspoon misses a second game with his knee injury.

"I would say his complete game right now," Macdonald said. "I like his attitude, knowing what he wanted to work on going into the offseason, having a plan for it, and attacking it. Playing the ball late in the down has been really good, and that's easier said than done.

"It takes a lot of work to get that incremental gain. So stay the course, staying hungry about finding things to get better at, staying determined with that type of stuff, maybe you get to a plateau, but you have to work through all those things. It's that constant attention to detail that I think lends himself to be able to improve consistently."

Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu is no longer on the injury report after making his season debut on Sunday, but he was limited to just 16 defensive snaps for Seattle. Macdonald said he expects to see that number increase moving forward.

"It's not easy to just step in your first NFL experience and go and play a game but it's a great first step," Macdonald said. "It's a great foundation, I think he gained confidence. We're in a position now where I think you can see some sort of increase to some sort of degree over the X amount of time."

Roster Moves:

The Seahawks reversed a pair of roster moves they made last week by signing wide receiver Cody White off the practice squad and releasing veteran cornerback Shaquill Griffin.

Like White did a week ago, Griffin quickly re-signed to Seattle's practice squad after he was released. With both players being veterans, they don't have to clear waivers when released and are free to re-sign with the practice squad.

Griffin was promoted last week with Witherspoon set to miss the Steelers game with his knee injury. However, Derion Kendrick proved he could be a reliable option as a depth cornerback as well, with Seattle reversing course on the active roster spot this week.

Macdonald has frequently referred to their practice squad as the "ready squad" and spoke to a 70-man roster over just their 53-man roster. Griffin will likely still be in the mix to play on Sunday's moving forward, even if it's as a practice squad elevation.

