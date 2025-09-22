Mike Macdonald focused on improving Seahawks rushing attack

article

While there was much to like from the Seattle Seahawks 44-13 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, the struggles of the running game are still something eating at head coach Mike Macdonald.

"We've just got to block it better and run it better," he said. "It's really that simple."

Ken Walker III had a pair of touchdowns on Sunday, but managed just 38 yards on 16 carries. George Holani and Jacardia Wright added 47 yards on 15 carries in backstopping Walker's effort. Collectively, it was just a 2.6 yards per carry average for Seattle on 33 attempts.

"Right now, you can probably bring up a bunch of run stats. It's going to be descripted of the same thing. At the end of the day, the plays we're calling are fine. We have to execute better, block it better and run it better. Unfortunately, it's just really that simple. It's not really a huge story behind it. We just got to play better," Macdonald said.

The success of the rushing attack in the preseason was one of the most encouraging aspects of Seattle's offensive outlook. The line was moving defenders are clearing lanes as pretty much any running back to touch the ball was finding open space.

It hasn't come as easily during the regular season, as Seattle is tied for 21st in rushing yards per game (96.0 ypg), and 29th in yards per attempt (3.3 ypc). Their four rushing touchdowns are tied for fifth-most in the NFL through three weeks, which shows they can succeed when they get close to the end zone.

Seattle does appear to be exploring some tweaks to their lineup.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Seahawks are signing running back Khalil Herbert to their practice squad after having a trio of backs in for workouts on Monday. In addition to Herbert, the Seahawks also worked out former Washington Huskies running back Myles Gaskin, and veteran Brandon Bolden.

Running back Damien Martinez – who had been with Seattle's practice squad after being a seventh-round pick in this year's draft – had a visit with the Indianapolis Colts on Monday.

Wright was a practice squad elevation for Sunday's game and made his regular season debut as additional depth with Zach Charbonnet out with a foot injury. Herbert will bring some additional veteran depth to the group as Holani and Wright are both pretty inexperienced at the NFL level.

Injury Updates:

The Seahawks have a quick turnaround for Thursday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals and the length of the injury report shows the wear and tear for Seattle.

Seattle didn't practice on Monday, so the practice report is an estimation only based off their walkthrough. However, it still included 11 players that are dealing with various ailments.

Head coach Mike Macdonald made note of just new injury concerns on Monday as fullback Robbie Ouzts and reserve lineman Josh Jones each sustained ankle injuries in Sunday's win.

"The only new injury update is Robbie Ouzts has an ankle, and Josh Jones has an ankle. We’ll see how that goes over the next few days," Macdonald said.

Ouzts played just 14 snaps for Seattle before exiting with his injury. Jones replaced Charles Cross in the fourth quarter when the Seahawks pulled several starters. Jones had a player land on his leg, which led to his injury.

Ouzts and Jones were the only two players listed as not participating in Monday's theoretical practice.

Running back Zach Charbonnet was back to full participation after missing Sunday's game with a foot injury sustained last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Charbonnet had an extensive pre-game workout on Sunday, but Macdonald said he wasn't a consideration to play with his doubtful status.

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon (knee), safety Julian Love (hamstring) and safety Nick Emmanwori (high-ankle sprain) all were listed as limited on Monday's report. Witherspoon was the only one of the four players listed as doubtful to play against the Saints that went through a pre-game evaluation to see if he could play.

"Once Sunday came, it became pretty apparent they weren't going to go," Macdonald said.

Tight end Elijah Arroyo (groin), linebacker Boye Mafe (toe), center Jalen Sundell (ankle, elbow), and defensive end Leonard Williams (elbow, shoulder) were also listed as limited on Monday's report.

