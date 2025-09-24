Devon Witherspoon, Julian Love to return to action for Seattle Seahawks at Cardinals

article

The Brief Cornerback Devon Witherspoon (knee) and safety Julian Love (hamstring) will return to action for the Seahawks in Thursday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Fullback Robbie Ouzts was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury sustained in Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints. Seattle signed safety D'Anthony Bell from the practice squad to fill the open roster spot. Rookie safety Nick Emmanwori is doubtful with a high-ankle sprain. Running back Zach Charbonnet (foot), right guard Anthony Bradford (back), and linebacker Boye Mafe (toe) are questionable to play.



Cornerback Devon Witherspoon and safety Julian Love will return to the lineup for the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals.

Witherspoon has missed the last two games for Seattle due to a bruised knee, while Love missed Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints with a strained hamstring.

Seattle placed rookie fullback Robbie Ouzts on injured reserve with an ankle injury sustained Sunday against the Saints, and backup tackle Josh Jones is also out for Thursday night's game with an ankle injury as well.

While Witherspoon and Love are set to return to action, it appears as though rookie safety Nick Emmanwori will need at least another week. Emmanwori is listed as doubtful to play against the Cardinals with the high-ankle sprain he sustained in the season-opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

Emmanwori is making progress as he was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice before the team traveled to Arizona.

Meanwhile, running back Zach Charbonnet, right guard Anthony Bradford, and linebacker Boye Mafe are questionable to play.

Charbonnet missed the Saints game with a foot injury. He's been listed as a full participant in practice this week, though the team did not practice on Monday, and held only a walkthrough on Tuesday. Bradford was listed on Wednesday with a back issue, and Mafe was a full participant with a toe injury.

With practice squad running back Jacardia Wright going on injured reserve earlier this week, the Seahawks may look to elevate recently signed practice squad addition Khalil Herbert for additional depth behind Ken Walker III and George Holani.

Additionally, offensive lineman Shane Lemieux could be called up for offensive line depth with Jones out and Bradford questionable to play.

In place of Ouzts, the Seahawks signed safety D'Anthony Bell from the practice squad to the active roster. Additionally, safety Jerrick Reed II – who was waived on Wednesday – was re-signed to the practice squad after clearing waivers.

Ouzts will have to miss four games for Seattle on injured reserve, which makes him eligible to return after the team's bye week for their game at the Washington Commanders on November 2.

Injury Report:

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle.

