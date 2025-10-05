Seattle Weather: Sunny and Mild Start to Week

A ridge of high pressure will settle in, bringing plenty of sunshine for the first part of the week. Offshore winds will lead to warm temperatures on Monday and Tuesday. The Cascade foothills will see breezy conditions both Monday and Tuesday as well, with gusts around 30 mph.

High pressure builds in bringing lots of sunshine to the region the next few days.

A chilly night and early Monday morning with some spots may dip into the 30s. An extra layer might be needed when you head out to work and school.

Clear skies and calm winds overnight will allow for some of the coolest temperatures we've seen this fall so far.

By Monday afternoon, the sunshine will be plentiful with above-average warmth. Highs will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s during the day.

Sunshine from the coast to the mountains on Monday.

After a sunny and mild start to the week, a cool and showery pattern will return next weekend.