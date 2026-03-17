'No Kings' organizers plan dozens of WA protests in March
SEATTLE - Dozens of "No Kings" protests have been planned across western Washington and other parts of the state for later this month. The demonstrations will be part of a nationwide demonstration.
On Mar. 28, there will be about 66 protests across the state, with at least seven planned in Seattle proper, six on the Eastside, 12 in the peninsula region, five on the San Juan Islands, and more.
Keep reading for the full list of locations and times.
Seattle Police Department POET talks with protestors on June 14, 2025
Residents traveling or living near the location of the listed events may see impacted traffic patterns, similar to previous demonstrations where there were road closures. WSDOT has previously provided mealtime updates on road impacts on their social media channels.
This round of protests is a continuation of previous "No Kings" demonstrations. In 2025, one such protest garnered appreciation from the Seattle Police Department as they noted that the events of the day were peaceful.
Here is the list of events for Saturday, March 28, organized by time for easier reading:
Seattle
- 10:00 AM: Madison Park Indivisible
- 10:00 AM: West Seattle WA
- 10:00 AM: University Village
- 12:00 PM: Waterfront to Cal Anderson March
- 12:00 PM: Ballard
- 12:00 PM: Seattle Wedgwood Neighborhood
- 1:30 PM: Greenwood Seniors
Eastside
- 11:00 AM: Bellevue, WA
- 11:00 AM: Sammamish
- 11:00 AM: Bothell
- 11:00 AM: Issaquah (12:30 PM)
- 12:00 PM: Kirkland, WA (1:00 PM)
- 2:00 PM: Mercer Island
Peninsula
- 9:00 AM: Bainbridge Island
- 10:00 AM: Liberty Bay Waterfront Park (Poulsbo)
- 11:00 AM: Shelton
- 11:30 AM: Hoodsport
- 12:00 PM: Bremerton
- 12:00 PM: Gig Harbor
- 12:00 PM: Sequim
- 12:00 PM: Port Angeles
- 1:00 PM: Port Townsend Demonstration & Rally
- 1:00 PM: Key Peninsula Indivisibles
- 3:00 PM: Port Orchard
- 3:00 PM: Kingston
San Juan Islands
- 10:00 AM: Langley WA (Whidbey Island)
- 12:00 PM: Friday Harbor, WA
- 12:00 PM: Oak Harbor (Whidbey Island)
- 12:30 PM: San Juan County
- 1:00 PM: Orcas Island (Eastsound)
Central Washington
- 11:30 AM: Yakima / Union Gap
- 12:00 PM: Roslyn / Cle Elum
- 12:00 PM: Chelan
- 12:00 PM: Twisp
- 1:00 PM: Ellensburg
- 1:00 PM: Leavenworth, WA
- 1:00 PM: Wenatchee
- 2:00 PM: Trout Lake
Other Regions (South Sound, North End & Coast)
- North/Skagit: Marysville (10am/12pm), Snohomish (11am), Everett (12pm), Mount Vernon (2pm), Bellingham (1pm), Blaine (11am).
- South/Pierce: Tacoma (10am/1pm), Puyallup (11am), Lakewood (11am), Bonney Lake (2pm).
- Coastal/Southwest: Aberdeen (11am), Ocean Shores (1pm), Long Beach (12pm), Raymond (12pm), Longview (12pm).
The full national and regional lists are posted on the No Kings website.
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The Source: Information in this story came form the No Kings organization's website.