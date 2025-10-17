Where to find ‘No Kings’ protests this weekend across Seattle and Washington

The Brief Millions are expected to participate in another round of "No Kings" rallies across the United States. There are about 100 rallies happening in Washington state alone.



Millions are expected to come out for another round of "No Kings" rallies across the United States this weekend, speaking out against the Trump administration's policies.

Keep reading for more information on the nationwide protest and a full list of rallies scheduled to take place across Washington.

Map of planned "No Kings" protests happening across the United States on Oct. 18. (NoKings.org)

Organizers for a second "No Kings" protest say they are expecting thousands to participate in what they describe as a peaceful event at the state Capitol in Olympia. There are several rallies planned throughout the Puget Sound area, as well as across the nation this weekend, following up on the first protest earlier this year.

The backstory:

Back in June, there were multiple "No Kings" protests in western Washington that happened the same day as a military parade in Washington, D.C., organized by President Trump.

Seattle police said at the time that tens of thousands of peaceful protesters came out and used their voices. There were multiple rallies that day, part of a national demonstration critical of the president and his policies.

Big picture view:

This weekend will once again be a protest of the Trump administration. Organizers say his increasing authoritarian moves and attacks on Americans' constitutional rights are key concerns. Supporters of the president, including the speaker of the House, have criticized the event even before it happens.

What they're saying:

"They're playing games with real people's lives," said Speaker Mike Johnson on FOX & Friends. "The theory we have right now: They have a ‘hate America’ rally that's scheduled for October 18 on the National Mall. It's all the pro-Hamas wing and the ANTIFA people; they're all coming out."

Speaker Johnson went on to say Democrats are purposefully letting the government shutdown continue until after Saturday's event.

Organizers of the "No Kings" rally said nonviolent action is a core principle of their event, and they are committed to keeping all members of the community safe. Some events also mention that they will include local groups advocating for climate action, detained immigrants and Palestinian causes.

Map of planned "No Kings" protests happening across the United States on Oct. 18. (NoKings.org)

No Kings protests near me in Seattle

West Seattle: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Seattle ferry terminal to Seattle Center rally and march: 11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Seattle Capitol Hill: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Seattle Ballard: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Seattle Green Lake: 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at TangleTown Public House.

Seattle University District: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Four corners near the QFC 45th St. entrance.

No Kings protests near me in WA

There are around 100 "No Kings" protests and rallies happening across Washington state listed in alphabetical order, based on information from the No Kings website.

Aberdeen: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Zelasko Park

Anacortes: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Auburn: 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Bainbridge Island: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. This event's address is private. Sign up for more details.

Battle Ground: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Bayview: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Bellingham: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Maritime Heritage Park

Bothell: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Bremerton: 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Burlington: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Centralia: 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. at George Washington Park

Chelan: 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Safeway

Chewelah: 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at East Webster Avenue

Clarkston: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Cle Elum: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Colville: 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Coupeville: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Coupeville Overpass

Covington: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. on the Highway 18 Overpass

Des Moines: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Duvall: 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Big Rock Park

Ellensburg: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Enumclaw: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Everett: 12 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. along Broadway

Everson/Nooksack Valley: 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Everson City Park and march to Main St. at 1 p.m.

Fairwood: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Fairwood Center

Federal Way: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Friday Harbor: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Gig Harbor: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. at The Four Corners

Grand Coulee: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in front of the post office across Safeway

Granite Falls: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Hoodsport: 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the Port of Hoodsport

Issaquah: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Kenmore: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. This event's address is private. Sign up for more details.

Kingston: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Mike Wallace Park

Kettle Falls: 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Klickitat County: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

La Center: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

La Conner: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. at Gilkey Square

Lake Forest Park: 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. at Democracy Corner

Lakewood: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. at Gravelly Lake Dr. SW outside the Lakewood Towne Center

Leavenworth: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Leavenworth City Hall

Long Beach: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. This event's address is private. Sign up for more details.

Longview: 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Longview Civic Circle Park

Lopez Island: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Lopez Community Center

Lummi Island: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Beach Elementary School

Maple Falls: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Maple Valley: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Marysville North: 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Smokey Point, I-5 and 156th St. NE overpass

Marysville/Tulalip: 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Mercer Island: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Audrey Davis (Lid) Park with a walk across I-90 Bridge

Monroe: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Chain Lake Road and Highway 2

Moses Lake: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Broadway and Alder

Newport: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. in front of the "Big Wheel"

North Bend: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. downtown

Ocean Shores: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. in the median across from Boardwalk Shops and the go carts

Olympia: 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Omak: 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. near Burger King in Omak

Orcas Island: 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. at Eastsound Village Green Park

Pomeroy: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Pomeroy: 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. This event’s address is private. Sign up for more details.

Port Angeles: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Where 101 splits into Front and First streets

Port Ludlow: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. at 4 Way Stop

Port Orchard - South Kitsap: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Port Townsend: 12:45 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Kah Tai Park

Poulsbo: 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Waterfront Park

Pullman: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Cougar Plaza

Puyallup: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Quilcene: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. This event's address is private. Sign up for more details.

Raymond: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. This event's address is private. Sign up for more details.

Redmond: 12:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. This event's address is private. Sign up for more details.

Renton: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Renton: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. on the corners at The Landing

Republic: 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. This event’s address is private. Sign up for more details.

Roselyn: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Roy: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Sammamish: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. at the traffic lights

Sedro-Woolley: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Hammer Heritage Square

Sequim: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Shaw Island: 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Shaw ferry terminal

Shelton: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Kneeland Park

Shoreline: 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Shoreline Park at Town Center ("Sculpture Park")

Snohomish: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

South King County: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Spokane: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at B.A. Clark Park

Stehekin: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. This event’s address is private. Sign up for more details.

Stevenson: 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Tacoma: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. at The Defiant Goldfish

Tacoma: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Stewart Heights Park

Tri-Cities/Kennewick: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Columbia Center Blvd

Twisp: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Vancouver: 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Vancouver: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. at Gretchen Fraser Park

Vashon Island: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Vashon 4-way in town

Walla Walla: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. at Walla Walla County Superior

Wenatchee: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Memorial Park

Westport: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Woodinville: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. This event's address is private. Sign up for more details.

Yakima: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Yelm: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. at the corner near Tim's Pharmacy and Outpost Church

Zillah: 10:30 p.m. – 12 p.m.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle and the No Kings website.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

SEA Airport won't play Homeland Security video blaming Democrats for shutdown

Teen arrested after hit-and-run crash on West Seattle Bridge

Black Lives Matter mural vandalized in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

Nearly 1,000 Starbucks workers in Seattle, Kent to be laid off

Suspected DUI driver crashes into Pierce County deputy, arrested

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.