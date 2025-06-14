LIVE: Seattle braces for more 'No Kings' protests on Saturday

The Brief "No Kings" demonstrations against the Trump administration are planned throughout the U.S. for Saturday, June 14. The nationwide day of protests coincides with Trump's military parade in D.C. and his birthday. Seattle's protests are set for the University of Washington's Red Square and Cal Anderson Park, with the mayor urging peaceful conduct. Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is urging peaceful protests in Seattle, saying violence is what Trump wants to "spin his false narrative" about the city.



Protests against President Donald Trump’s administration are set for Saturday in hundreds of cities across the U.S., including several in Seattle and Washington state.

What we know:

The "No Kings" demonstration is a nationwide day of protests challenging what organizers call "authoritarian excesses and corruption" by the Trump administration. The demonstrations emphasize that "in America, we don't put up with would-be kings," highlighting concerns over crackdowns on free speech and defiance of the courts.

On Saturday, June 14, scheduled rallies will also coincide with Trump's birthday — and will run counter to Trump's military parade planned in Washington, D.C.

Local perspective:

In Seattle, two separate rallies are set from noon-3 p.m.

A protest will take place at the University of Washington's Red Square.

A second protest is planned at Cal Anderson Park in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell urged protesters to remain peaceful, warning that violence and property damage would reinforce a narrative President Donald Trump could use to misrepresent the city.

Below are live updates of the "No Kings" rallies on Saturday, June 14 in Seattle and other cities in Washington state:

5 a.m.: Protests throughout the Seattle-area

Similar to Seattle's protests, there will be demonstrations in Everett, Tacoma, Olympia and all across the state, including Vancouver and Spokane.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Associated Press, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, "NO KINGS" demonstration organizers and original reporting from FOX 13 Seattle.

