Seattle weather: Morning showers and clouds, cool afternoon Thursday

The Brief Wednesday brought cooler temperatures and increased cloud cover, with possible sprinkles overnight in the Cascades. Showers are expected Thursday morning, with drier but cloudy conditions in the afternoon and highs near average. The Mariners game on Friday will likely be cool and wet, with showers continuing into the weekend and snow at high mountain peaks.



We will see showers increase overnight into Thursday morning coming from the south, especially over the cascades. Most of the showers will fall during the first half of the day, drier but cloudier into the afternoon.

It will be another cool day with highs near the seasonal average. More sunbreaks possible through the evening, before another round of showers.

The forecast for the next Mariners game on Friday is looking cooler and wet with the roof most likely closed. Showers will be steady, especially through the middle of the day.

Showers will continue into the weekend with cooler temperatures. Snow levels are still on track to drop to our high mountain peaks, with even some snow at our high mountain passes. Showers linger into Monday, but we start to see drier conditions Tuesday into Wednesday.

