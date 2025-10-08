Seattle mayor announces National Guard defense plan, issues executive orders

The Brief Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell signed two executive orders outlining the city’s response if federal troops or agents are deployed. The orders aim to separate city police from federal operations and strengthen protections for immigrants and refugees. Harrell said the actions promote transparency and accountability, while ensuring Seattle supports peaceful protests.



Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell signed two executive orders Tuesday outlining how the city will respond if President Donald Trump deploys the National Guard or federal agents to Seattle.

Harrell said the measures are meant to protect residents and clarify the role of local law enforcement while maintaining transparency and accountability.

What we know:

The first executive order aims to separate Seattle police operations from any federal activities. It directs city departments to coordinate with the Washington attorney general and governor while supporting peaceful demonstrations.

The mayor said the city will work with organizers to prevent conflicts that could draw a response from the Trump administration.

The second order focuses on supporting immigrants and refugees. Harrell said those communities are "the fabric of Seattle," and he emphasized that city property should not be used for federal immigration enforcement.

The order also restricts the use of face masks by Seattle police, requiring visible identification except in limited situations. Officers will receive training on how to respond to incidents involving masked individuals.

What they're saying:

"Mass agents operating without clear identification, diminished transparency, they erode accountability, and they sow fear in our communities," Harrell said. "They’re waging a campaign based on fear and also creating a dangerous possibility for other bad actors."

Harrell first announced plans to sign the orders last week after President Trump’s decision to send troops to Portland, Oregon. At that time, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said the state was prepared to challenge any similar action in court.

As of Tuesday, there have been no specific plans announced to send troops to Seattle.

