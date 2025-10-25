Seattle weather: Windstorm into Saturday evening

The active and stormy weather continues in the Seattle area through Saturday. This afternoon and tonight, we're forecasting moderately strong winds that could result in additional power outages and tree limbs coming down.

On top of that, rain could be heavy at times. Thunderstorms could develop. Snow will fire up over the passes Saturday night through Sunday.

Active and stormy weather is forecast in Seattle on Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

WIND:

The FOX 13 Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day on Saturday due to the winds. In general, we expect winds to blow between 30-45 mph, but there could be isolated wind gusts to about 50 mph.



Since this is one of the first windstorms of the season, there will be higher impacts due to lots of fall foliage being on the trees. In many cases, those beautiful leaves will fall to the ground. This in turn could clog storm drains. Should heavy downpours drift over these jammed drains, there could be localized street flooding. We'll also need to watch recently burned areas from wildfires (also called burn scars) that could be vulnerable to flash flooding — though that chance is low.



In certain situations, tree limbs could come crashing down — potentially leading to more power outages. At one point this morning, Puget Sound Energy was tracking tens of thousands of outages.



I'd avoid doing yard work today in case tree limbs come down. Keep your phones charged in case an outage happens at your house.



Take a look at the wind alerts posted. The strongest winds will be from this afternoon to early Sunday morning. Winds will be much lighter tomorrow.

Wind Advisories run from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning in Seattle.

RAIN:

Though we expect lesser rain totals compared to yesterday, the rain could still be rather intense at times today. This will create difficult driving conditions with a risk for crashes. Take it easy and keep those speeds in check!



Scattered rain is still possible tomorrow, but the wet weather won't be as widespread as today's.

STORMS:

There might be isolated thunderstorms with small hail today. The chance for this is mostly over the South Sound, Olympic Peninsula and the coast. For the Long Beach Peninsula, there's a two percent chance of a tornado or waterspout. There's a five percent chance of a severe storm that produces damaging winds.

There is a risk of lightning and small hail in the light green colors on this map: in the darker green color, there's a chance for severe storms. (FOX 13 Seattle)

MOUNTAIN SNOW:

Mountain snow ramps up tonight through the day tomorrow. There could be between six and ten inches (or more) of snow that accumulates at Stevens and White Passes. Accumulations at Snoqualmie Pass would likely be lower than that, but the forecast there is more uncertain. Snoqualmie Pass has the best chance of accumulating snow during the overnight periods (both tonight to Sunday morning and again Sunday evening to Monday morning).



Take a look at the winter alerts in effect!

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect tonight to Sunday for the Cascades, east of Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Please take good care and stay weather aware today.

Fewer showers with quieter weather are in store for Seattle on Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sincerely,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

