How to watch, stream the 2024 Apple Cup in Seattle

The Washington Huskies will face off against the Washington State Cougars this Saturday in the 116th Boeing Apple Cup.

The game — the first non-conference Apple Cup since 1961 — kicks off at 12:30 p.m. PT on Sept. 14 at Lumen Field, home of the Seattle Seahawks.

Keep reading for everything to know about Apple Cup 2024, including broadcast times, streaming options, rivalry history and more.

How to watch the Apple Cup on TV

The Apple Cup will be available for streaming on Peacock. The broadcast team will include Paul Burmeister, Colt McCoy and Zora Stephenson. For more information on how to access Peacock, visit peacocktv.com.

How to listen to the Apple Cup radio broadcast

Huskies

The game will be broadcast on the Washington Sports Network from Learfield. Tony Castricone will handle play-by-play duties, with former Husky tight end Cameron Cleeland as analyst and Elise Woodward providing sideline reports.

Coverage begins four hours before kickoff on Seattle's SportsRadio KJR 93.3 FM with "Husky Gameday." Statewide coverage starts two hours before kickoff on the 16-station Washington Sports Network.

The broadcast will also be available on Sirius/XM channel 97 or 195, and through the Huskies Gameday mobile app and Varsity app. The Husky Football Coach's Show airs Mondays at 6 p.m. PT.

Cougars

The game will also be broadcast on the Washington State Sports Network from Learfield. The 20-station football network spans from Alaska to British Columbia to Oregon and across Washington state, and can be heard worldwide on the Varsity Network App and Sirius XM Satellite radio.

Cougar football broadcasts begin two hours before kickoff and conclude with post-game interviews and the Coug Talk call-in show. Flagship radio stations are KXLY 920AM/100.7 FM in Spokane and KHTR 104.3 FM in Pullman.

Games can also be heard in Seattle on KTTH 770 AM with select games on Seattle Sports 710 AM. Chris King was named the "Voice of the Cougs" this season. Jessamyn McIntyre and Alex Brink are also on the broadcast team.

What is the history of Apple Cup?

The Apple Cup rivalry dates back to 1900, with the teams playing to a 5-5 tie in their first encounter. Washington holds a 76-33-6 advantage in the series and has won 19 of the last 25 meetings. The teams first competed for the Apple Cup trophy in 1963, replacing the Governor’s Trophy.

The last time the game was played at Lumen Field was in 2011, when Washington won 38-21. This year’s matchup will be the earliest Apple Cup ever played, with the majority of past games occurring in November.

Apple Cup notable statistics

The Huskies are currently undefeated with a 2-0 record and have not allowed a touchdown in their first two games of the season. They are ranked ninth nationally in pass efficiency and pass efficiency defense. Washington has a 16-game home win streak and a nine-game road win streak. Quarterback Will Rogers is approaching his 100th career touchdown pass.

Washington State also started the season 2-0 with a 70-30 victory over Portland State and a 37-16 win over Texas Tech in Pullman last week. Head coach Jake Dickert enters his third full season with a 17-16 career record.

The Huskies and Cougs agreed in principle to a five-year continuation of the Apple Cup football series through at least 2028. This year's game is at Seattle's Lumen Field, with the following four games alternating between the schools' campuses in Pullman and Seattle.

Big Ten transition

Washington officially joined the Big Ten Conference on Aug. 2, 2024, along with Oregon, UCLA and USC, expanding the conference to 18 schools.

When is the Pac-12 adding teams?

The Pac-12 Conference is adding Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State, starting in 2026, to join Oregon State and Washington State in a rebuilt Conference of Champions. This will go into effect July 1, 2026.

The additions rob the Mountain West of four of its more prominent schools and successful football programs, most notably Boise State, and still leave the two Pac-12 schools short of the eight they need to have in place in two years by NCAA rule.

The Pac-12 and the departing schools will likely be on the hook for about $110 million in exit fees and penalties to the Mountain West.

