Washington State University names Chris King as new play-by-play voice

Washington State University has hired Chris King to serve as their new play-by-play voice for football, men's basketball, and baseball.

King – a 2009 graduate of WSU – has been the broadcaster of the Idaho Vandals sports teams since 2013. King replaces Matt Chazanow, who had been the school's broadcaster since 2015. Chazanow left in June to become the broadcaster for North Carolina State athletics.

"We are thrilled to bring Chris King home and have him as the play-by-play voice of Cougar Athletics," Director of Athletics Anne McCoy said in a statement. "Chris is a Murrow College alum and we are eager for our fans to embrace him into Cougar Nation."

After graduating from Washington State, King became the play-by-play voice fo the women's basketball team at Boise State University. After two years, he moved back to the Palouse to become the men's basketball broadcaster for the Vandals. He then took over football broadcasting duties in 2021 as well.

"This opportunity means the world to me," King said in a statement. "As a proud WSU and Murrow graduate who grew up listening to Bob Robertson, this is an absolute dream come true. I’m honored to follow in the footsteps of the outstanding broadcasters who came before me in this role and I’m so grateful for those who have been part of my journey along the way. The pride and passion of Cougs is truly second to none, and I can’t wait to share so many thrilling moments to come for WSU athletics. Go Cougs!"

In addition to his collegiate broadcasting duties, King also spent 10 years as the play-by-play voice for the Single A Tri-City Dust Devils, and worked for the communications staff of the independent West Coast League.

King has twice been honored as the Idaho Sportscaster of the Year (2017, 2023) by the National Sports Media Association for his work with the Vandals.

