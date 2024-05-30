Seattle police arrest 18-year-old 'note-job' bank robber wanted for 9 robberies

Seattle police officers have arrested an 18-year-old suspect wanted for a string of nine bank robberies across Seattle.

After a months-long investigation into the "note-job" bank robbery suspect, robbery detectives received anonymous tips from the community and identified the suspect. Throughout the investigation, detectives served search warrants and recovered multiple pieces of evidence, including a loaded handgun.

On May 19, at approximately 7 p.m., patrol officers located and arrested the suspect in the 12500 block of 27th Avenue Northeast. He was booked into King County Jail and has been charged with nine counts of first-degree robbery.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) said in a Blotter post that it has noticed a significant increase in "note-job" bank robberies in North Seattle. In these incidents, suspects enter banks and pass notes to tellers, making threats and demanding money.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Seattle police officers arrested an 18-year-old suspect wanted for a string of nine bank robberies across North Seattle. (Seattle Police Department)

SPD is urging the community to remain vigilant and help identify suspects caught on surveillance video. Investigators have observed a dramatic rise in these robberies, which have escalated from nearly zero to a weekly occurrence.

The Seattle Police Department and the FBI are collaborating on the investigation and continue to search for additional suspects. Anyone with information about these incidents or suspects is encouraged to call the SPD Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app on your smartphone. Crime Stoppers ensures anonymity and offers a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and charges.

