Man shoots through door of Mountlake Terrace apartment, arrested

A man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly firing multiple shots through the door of a Mountlake Terrace apartment, narrowly missing a woman and her baby.

According to the City of Mountlake Terrace, the incident started around 10:30 p.m. near 212th St. SW and 52nd Ave. W. Police say the suspect was under a court order to stay away from a woman who lived at a nearby apartment complex.

The suspect repeatedly banged on the door with a pistol in his hand, and when he was told to leave, he fired three rounds into the door, according to police.

As officers arrived at the scene, they saod the man ran onto the I-5 freeway and climbed onto a light rail guideway. He was later located by a Snohomish County Sheriff's K9, hiding in a truck bed in a nearby lot.

After being treated at a local hospital, the man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for investigation of domestic assault, violating a protection order, malicious mischief, and reckless endangerment.

Featured article

No one else was injured in this incident. Police are still searching for the suspect's weapon, as he allegedly tossed it during the chase.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Body found near Seattle's Kinnear Park, investigation underway

At least 1 killed in 3-car crash in Issaquah

Sue Rahr appointed as interim Seattle police chief; Adrian Diaz out

Renton PD looking to ID suspects in deadly shooting of 19-year-old

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.