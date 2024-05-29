At least 1 killed in 4-car crash in Issaquah

Washington State Patrol is currently on scene of a deadly four-car crash on SR 18 near Issaquah.

The crash was reported around 7 p.m. on Issaquah/Hobart Road near I-90.

It's unclear what led up to the crash but at least one person died.

The extent of any other injuries is unknown.

That portion of SR 18 is closed while troopers investigate.

Drivers should seek alternative routes.

Troubles on SR 18

SR 18 is one lane in each direction through this area near Tiger Mountain for the 27,000 vehicles that use the highway each day.

A serious collision in the single-lane sections can require one or both directions of the highway to close until it is cleared. Although other segments of the highway between Auburn and Maple Valley have been improved, this segment continues to experience congestion, the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said on its website.

According to WSDOT, SR 18 has experienced frequent congestion and collisions for decades.

In an effort to cut down on collisions and congestion, $665 million was invested in construction for the highway from the Move Ahead Washington transportation budget.

"We are receiving construction funding from the 2022 Move Ahead Washington transportation package and preparing to widen a 5-mile section of SR 18 between Issaquah-Hobart Road and Deep Creek.," WSDOT said.

The construction projects would create:

Two lanes in each direction between Issaquah-Hobart Road and Deep Creek.

Right-in, right-out access at the Tiger Mountain summit entrance.

Roundabouts at the Issaquah-Hobart Road interchange.

A median barrier the length of the corridor.

Seventeen bridges and more than 60 retaining walls.

Eleven fish passage improvements and multiple wildlife crossings.

Stormwater improvements.

Construction is expected to begin in 2025.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.