SR-18 closed in both directions near I-90 after head-on crash between bus, semi

Both directions of SR-18 are closed over Tiger Mountain Summit after a crash on Friday morning.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) sent out an alert just after 5 a.m., saying a crash was blocking the eastbound and westbound lanes of SR-18 just west of Tiger Mountain State Forest at milepost 25.

The highway is closed between I-90 and Issaquah-Hobart Rd.

Incident response and the Washington State Patrol (WSP) are at the scene.

According to the WSP, this was a head-on crash involving a bus, a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Officials are asking drivers to seek alternate routes and avoid the area.

As of this writing, there is no estimated time for reopening.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.