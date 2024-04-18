Seattle-born K-Pop star JAY returns home with ENHYPEN for first-ever Tacoma concert

article

Seattle native and member of world-famous K-pop group ENHYPEN, JAY, is making his return to Washington after nearly 10 years.

ENHYPEN made their debut in 2020 with the album "BORDER : DAY ONE" following their journey on the show "I-LAND", a music survival show that the members competed on to make the final debut lineup.

The group gained international fans from the show even before its debut, but with the release of their first title track "Given-Taken", they cemented their legacy in the industry as a K-Pop powerhouse.

The seven-member group has had continuous success on worldwide music charts, and their music videos continue to rack up tens of millions of views, including their recent release, "Sweet Venom," which is currently at 45 million.

Now, the group is embarking on their encore world tour "FATE PLUS" and stopping in Tacoma on April 28.

This tour stop marks the group’s first time in the state, a special moment for JAY.

"It’s been around eight or nine years since I last visited my hometown, and returning to perform there as ENHYPEN alongside my members is an incredibly meaningful moment for me," he tells FOX 13.

JAY moved to Korea at the age of nine where he eventually became a trainee under Big Hit Entertainment, best known at the time for being the company of worldwide stars, BTS.

Big Hit, now rebranded as HYBE, houses multiple K-Pop groups, including ENHYPEN, which is under the subsidiary BELIFT LAB.

ENHYPEN has become known for their high-energy performance, which is something JAY emphasizes to FOX 13 in a message to those who haven’t seen them live before.

"Get ready for our captivating performances that will naturally make you stand up and join in the fun with us," he says.

The group takes the stage at the Tacoma Dome at 7:30 p.m. on April 28, and for fans attending and planning to bring their light sticks, the Tacoma Dome website says they will only be allowing the official ENHYPEN light stick in the venue.

If fans are attending the show from outside of the area, JAY has his own recommendations for places you should check out.

"I have fond memories of dining out with my family at a restaurant called ‘Ivar’s.’ However, there are also many other excellent restaurants near the port that serve delicious clam chowder, so I highly recommend giving it a try if you’re in town. Additionally, I’d recommend visiting the Space Needle, one of Seattle’s most iconic landmarks, or exploring a farmers market if it’s your first time visiting the area," he says.

The concert is not the last chance fans will have to see the group in the area, however.

The Seattle Mariners announced today that members JAY, NI-KI, and HEESEUNG will be throwing out the first pitch at the game the following day, April 29, against the Atlanta Braves.

More information regarding ENHYPEN’s show at the Tacoma Dome, including bag policies, can be found here.

Follow ENHYPEN on X or on Instagram.

MORE K-POP STORIES FROM FOX 13's CLINT EDWARDS

Catch The Young: Pioneering New Sounds in the Korean Band Scene with ‘Fragments of Odyssey’

LUN8 talks exploring new sounds with latest album "BUFF"

Inside CRAVITY's World: exploring 'EVERSHINE' album and group dynamics

8TURN achieves milestone sales with 'STUNNING;' talks musical journey, TikTok success & future plans