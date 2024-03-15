Inside CRAVITY's World: exploring 'EVERSHINE' album and group dynamics

CRAVITY has been a master of versatility with their music since their debut.

The group, under Starship Entertainment, debuted with the powerful title "Break all the Rules" in April 2020.

The nine-member group showcased their high-performance skills alongside seasoned vocals and high-energy rapping abilities to their fans, called "LUVITY."

The group's popularity is evident by the consistent 10 million plus views on each of their music videos since their release.

Now, CRAVITY has released their 7th mini-album entitled, ‘EVERSHINE’.

"We have this consistent theme of talking about youth, and with this album ‘EVERSHINE’, we wanted to talk about the moments we get to shine together as a group, or with the fans, during our youth," says member Seongmin.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ CRAVITY | Starship Entertainment

The title track "Love or Die" combines a bright pop sound accompanied by an edgy rock style that member Allen was excited for.

"I’m a sucker for guitars. I love electric guitars even though I don’t know how to play guitar, but I grew up listening to rock music and so this kind of sounds like a piece of my childhood, and so I’m super glad and happy to be able to bring that into the world with CRAVITY," he explains.

"This album is the first one we are releasing in 2024, so we came in with the mindset of having a new determination to prepare for it, and with this album especially, we tried a lot of new things and put in a lot of focus and effort into this, so we hope you like it," says Wonjin.

As for their goal for the rest of the year, Taeyoung says, "We’re going to make CRAVITY big. We’re going to make Starship big. That’s our goal."

They’re well on their way to accomplishing that goal this year with two music show wins for "Love or Die" already won since release.

