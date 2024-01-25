K-Pop sensation ITZY makes Seattle debut on global tour, set to play WAMU in June

article

Following their debut with "DALLA DALLA" in early 2019, ITZY quickly became a household name in the world of K-Pop.

They were the first girl group to debut under JYP Entertainment after K-Pop powerhouse, TWICE.

JYP Entertainment

The five member group featuring Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Yuna, and Chaeryeong will be making their Seattle debut on June 6 at WAMU Theater.

Member Lia is currently taking a break from group activities due to health reasons, and JYP says they "will announce Lia’s resumption of activities as soon as it is decided".

ITZY just released their 10 track album "BORN TO BE" on January 8.

The album release was led with music videos for songs "Mr Vampire", "UNTOUCHABLE", and "BORN TO BE", as well as for the member's solo songs.

The album debuted at #1 on the worldwide iTunes chart across 23 overseas regions, including the United States.

The BORN TO BE World Tour will travel to nine cities across the United States and begin the US leg of the tour here in Seattle.

Fans can grab tickets to the tour starting on February 2 at 3PM local time at livenation.com.







