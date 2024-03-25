LUN8 talks exploring new sounds with latest album “BUFF"

K-pop group LUN8 has made their return with their first comeback album, "BUFF".

Since their last interview with FOX 13, LUN8 was nominated for the Rookie of the Year award at the prestigious Golden Disc Awards and won in the "Focus Award – Music" category at the Asia Artist Awards.

(Credit: FANTAGIO)

After the group’s debut in June of last year with the album, "CONTINUE?", the group was able to gain the stage experience they needed to grow even more for their next release.

"When we were promoting our debut album, we realized how many things are out there for us to learn. So, for this second album, we could express more emotions in the lyrics and we could visualize the facial expressions we needed to make on stage a bit better," says Jun Woo.

With "BUFF", the members tried new styles with the songs "PASTEL" and "GOT THE RIZZ".

For "PASTEL" however, which was released ahead of the album, the members were worried about pulling off the style.

"First of all, when I first heard the song, the guide was recorded with a female voice, so I was sort of confused at first. The song has a very dreamy vibe to it, so I was worried if I could express that well by myself. However, after we recorded the song, the result turned out great," explains Ian.

With "GOT THE RIZZ", the members wanted to try a hip-hop genre, and the song quickly became a song they would’ve chosen as the title track if "SUPER POWER", the leading track, wasn’t chosen.

The album, "BUFF" overall, is described as a story of youth and synergy between the members.

"The synergy we developed through our long years of training is something that we believe we can do best when expressing ourselves," explains Ji Eun Ho.

"SUPER POWER", which has a more youthful sound than their powerful debut, "Wild Heart", shows a more playful side of the members which fans are loving, with the music video at over 3 million views since its release on March 13.

In an industry where new groups are debuting every day, the growth of genres and experimentation of styles is what is needed to propel a group to the forefront.

With "BUFF", the members of LUN8 are hoping this album will gain them even more fans across the world.

Related article

"You can tell with the pre-release track "PASTEL" and the title track "SUPER POWER", that we tried to show many different aspects of us in this album, so I think fans can see the numerous aspects and charms of us which we could not show them with our first album," says Jin Su.

