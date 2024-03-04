SR 18 closed over Tiger Mountain Summit for icy conditions, spinouts

Both directions of SR-18 were closed over Tiger Mountain Summit on Monday because of icy conditions and spinouts.

At around 3:05 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced that both directions of SR-18 were closed between I-90 and Issaquah-Hobart Rd. SE.

Officials are asking drivers to seek alternate routes. There is no estimated time for reopening.

At 12:55 a.m., WSDOT announced that the westbound lanes of SR-18 were fully blocked due to a vehicle that became disabled on the roadway.

