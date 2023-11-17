Issaquah woman shoots, kills ex-boyfriend after he broke into her home

Detectives are investigating after a woman shot and killed her ex-boyfriend after he broke into her apartment on Friday.

According to the Issaquah Police Department (IPD), at around 10:25 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at an apartment in the 2900 block of NW Steelrake Place.

Investigators say when the suspect broke into the home, the victim shot him once, killing him.

The Coalition of Small Police Agencies Major Crimes Taskforce is leading the investigation.

Additional information will be released as the case proceeds.

This is a developing story.