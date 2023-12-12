Video shows semi crash head-on into another semi, spilling load of eggs on SR 18 near Tiger Mountain

Dramatic video shows a semi crashing head-on into another semi early Tuesday morning on State Route 18 in east King County.

According to the Washington State Patrol, both directions of SR 18 were closed starting at 4:00 a.m. west of I-90 near the Raging River Bridge.

Troopers said there were only minor injuries in the crash and driver impairment did not appear to be a factor.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (WSP)

Troopers said eggs were spilled as a result of the crash, and the cleanup effort would take some time. It was unclear when SR 18 would reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.