Passenger in critical condition after head-on crash near Issaquah
ISSAQUAH, Wash. - State Route 900 was fully blocked Wednesday after a head-on crash near Issaquah.
The crash happened east of May Valley Road at about noon.
According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, two pickup trucks were involved in the crash.
One truck crossed the centerline and hit the other truck.
The causing driver is suspected of impairment, Johnson said.
A passenger in the other truck was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
It's known how long the closure will last.
Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.
This is a developing story, and will be updated.
