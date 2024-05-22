Deadly Tacoma stabbing under investigation, suspect at large

Police are searching for a suspect who stabbed a man to death in Tacoma early Wednesday morning.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), just before 1 a.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing near 1200 S 11th St. This area is just a block south of People’s Park along M.L.K. Jr Way.

When officers arrived, they found a 48-year-old man suffering from multiple injuries.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

TPD detectives responded to the area and are investigating the incident as a homicide.

The suspect remains at large. A suspect's description has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

