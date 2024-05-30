Body found near Seattle's Kinnear Park, investigation underway

An investigation is underway after a person was found dead in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood overnight.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says the initial 911 call came in around 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Authorities said the caller reported finding a body near the southeast entrance of Kinnear Park, close to the corner of 5th Ave. W and W Roy St.

FOX 13 crews are at the scene working to gather more information from the police.

Crime scene tape has been removed, and only one police officer remained on the scene as of around 7 a.m.

No lanes of travel near the scene are blocked, which should not impact drivers during their morning commute.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

